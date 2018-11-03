Northwest fails to wrap up MIAA Conference with home loss

For the second straight season, Fort Hays State managed a one-point victory over Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers claimed a 17-16 victory over the Bearcats on senior day in Maryville. The difference was Fort Hays State’s Malik Young blocking an extra point. Fort Hays State moves to 8-2 in the MIAA and into a tie for first place with Northwest in the MIAA Conference. Fort Hays State took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Northwest did not register a first down until 5:01 remained in the second quarter. The Bearcats were limited to 31 yards of total offense and one first down in the first half. The Bearcats managed to pull to within 14-10 at the half and Northwest took the opening kickoff in the second half and marched 78 yards for a touchdown to lead 16-14.

FHSU regained the lead for good at 17-16 on a 42-yard field goal by Dante Brown.