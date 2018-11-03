Nationally ranked SEMO wins again

Senior Marquis Terry ran for 107 yards and surpassed 1,000 yards this season to lead #24 Southeast Missouri (7-2, 5-1) to a 38-21 victory over Tennessee State (3-4, 2-3) Saturday afternoon at Houck Field. Terry averaged 5.1 yards per carry on 21 attempts and went over 100 yards for an Ohio Valley Conference high fifth time this year. He finished with over 100 yards in each of his last three games and passed both 1,000 yards this season and 2,000 in his two-year SEMO career.

Offensively, SEMO put up 484 total yards. The Redhawks went without turning the ball over for the third-straight game and sixth time in nine contests this season. Defensively, the Redhawks forced two turnovers, blocked a kick and stopped TSU twice on fourth down.

SEMO is tied for first with Jacksonville State in the OVC and the Redhawks travel to Murray State next Saturday.