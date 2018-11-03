Missouri State had no answer for Jackrabbits

South Dakota State hit on several quick-strike scoring drives early in a blowout win over Missouri State, 59-7 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The seventh-ranked Jackrabbits piled up 421 first-half yards, highlighted by nine different gains of 20 yards or more, to take a 31-point lead at the half. Five of those big gains went for touchdowns, with quarterback Taryn Christion passing for a pair of touchdowns and rushing for another in a 31-point, second-quarter outburst by the MVFC’s top offensive unit.

SDSU’s defense was equally as impressive, limiting the Bears to just 183 total yards—including just 35 in the second half—and 30 rushing yards on 31 attempts for the game. The Jacks intercepted four MSU passes and held the Bears to 5-of-18 third-down conversions on the day.