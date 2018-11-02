Missourinet

Sundqvist helps lead Blues past Golden Knights

Oskar Sundqvist lit the lamp twice as the Blues topped the Golden Knights 5-3 in St. Louis.  Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who have tallied a dozen goals in winning their last two games.  Vladimir Tarasenko put home his sixth goal of the season on a power play for St. Louis.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Erik Haula and Alex Tuch had goals for Vegas.  The Blues have won two in a row.  The Knights have lost four of their last five games.

St. Louis is 4-4-3 with 11 points in the Central Division. They are last in the standings, but have played the fewest games of teams in their division.