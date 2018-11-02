Mizzou women win their final preseason tune-up

Mizzou Women’s Basketball closed out their exhibition slate on Thursday evening with a 74-59 victory over Washburn. The Mizzou offense found its grove in the fourth quarter, as the team shot 59 percent from the field in the closing frame to finish off the visiting Ichabods.

Senior guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) spearheaded the Mizzou offense with 22 points and eight rebounds (five on the offensive glass). Junior guard Amber Smith (Shreveport, La.) contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double in just 19 minutes played. Freshman guard Akira Levy (Baxter, Tenn.) chipped in 10 points, while redshirt senior guard Lauren Aldridge (Marshfield, Mo.) and junior guard Jordan Chavis (Lexington, N.C.) scored seven and six points, respectively. Cunningham and Smith combined to grab 18 of the teams’ 38 total rebounds, while Aldridge, Levy and Smith dished out nine of the Tigers’ 15 total assists.

