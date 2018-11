Top Stories: The developer of Kansas City’s new airport terminal pledged to the city council last night that the cost would not exceed $1.46 billion. Overruns have nearly doubled the cost to almost $2 billion before ground has been broken. And thousands of people were delayed leaving President Trump’s rally in mid-Missouri’s Columbia last night. KMIZ reports it took three hours to clear out the crowd and tow trucks assisted more than 100 stranded drivers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google