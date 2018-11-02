Missouri law enforcement investigates Halloween candy laced with needle

A 12-year-old girl says she was biting into a piece of candy handed out on Halloween when she discovered a sewing needle. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was trick-or-treating in the west-central Missouri area of Warsaw.

“I believe that the door to door trick or treating is nearing its end and your Trunk or Treats from the churches, schools and cities are a safer idea,” says the department’s Facebook page.

If anyone has information about the incident, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660.438.6135.

