Dedication ceremony draws a packed crowd for SOMO’s new Training for Life Campus

Special Olympics Missouri athletes, donors, board members, staff and dignitaries attended the dedication ceremony for the new Training for Life Campus on Thursday in Jefferson City. The ceremony is part of SOMO’s 50 Days of Celebration for 50 years of Special Olympics. The new campus is designed to help train and educate athletes with intellectual disabilities through sport, health and wellness and leadership.

The Training for Life Campus is the biggest of its kind not only in the United States but the world.

SOMO’s campus will help train athletes in up to 18 different sports from track and field, basketball, bowling and more. The facility boasts a gym with a full-size basketball and volleyball court as well as two smaller courts that can be broken down into four, half-court basketball floors. There is a four-lane outdoor track with FieldTurf for soccer and track and field events. At the northeast end of the SOMO campus, expansion plans are in the works for the addition of tennis and bocce courts, shot put, horseshoe pits, a golf skills area, and softball field.

