Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Bill Pollock Show–Mizzou vs Florida preview, did the Tigers miss their chance on Kelly Bryant? (PODCAST)

Bill Pollock Show–Mizzou vs Florida preview, did the Tigers miss their chance on Kelly Bryant? (PODCAST)

By

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri.  Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherSound Cloud and Facebook

All over the place today.  Our NFL expert Russ the Bus is on the hot seat after missing all three picks last week.  Many want him fired.  He has one more week.  He brought his A-game.

Yeo, what’s up?  Coach Mike Yeo is happy after another Blues win.

There’s no mystery here…Mizzou is not landing former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant.

Brendan Wiese from The Big 550 KTRS joins me to talk about the Tigers.  Is Barry Odom at a crossroad in his coaching career?