Mizzou women picked for 5th in the SEC, debut at 16 in the national preseason rankings

Mizzou Women’s Basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches. Senior Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) and junior Amber Smith(Shreveport, La.) each earned All-SEC Preseason honors, as Cunningham was named to the Preseason First Team All-SEC and Smith to the Preseason Second Team All-SEC.

Mizzou was picked to finish fifth behind Each team picked ahead of the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, with South Carolina making the Elite Eight and Mississippi State ending the season as the national runner-up. Mizzou was also tabbed to finish fifth in the SEC in the preseason media poll on Oct. 16.

Just like in the preseason media poll, Cunningham was one of three players to receive votes for the Preseason SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award, which ended up going to Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan.

The Tigers will open the season ranked 16th in the preseason national poll with the other four schools ranked ahead of them. Mississippi State (6th), South Carolina(10th), Tennessee (11th) and Georgia (14th).