Columbia officials release parking plan for President Trump’s Thursday rally (AUDIO)

Columbia officials are urging anyone who is attending Thursday evening’s rally with President Donald Trump to park at the Cartwright Business and Technology Park, which is near the airport.

President Trump (R) is traveling to Columbia to campaign for Missouri GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley, who’s challenging U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate in January.

A large crowd is expected to attend tonight’s rally at Columbia Regional Airport, and city spokesman Steven Sapp encourages rally participants to park at Cartwright.

“They are not allowed to park in the parking lots in front of the terminal,” Sapp says.

Sapp says only airline-ticketed passengers or those picking up or dropping off passengers can park in the airport lots.

He says shuttles will transport rally attendees from Cartwright to the airport and back. The Cartwright Business and Technology Park is located at Highway 63 and Route H.

“Where the new overpass, well I still consider it new, the new overpass for the airport exit is located at,” says Sapp. “It’s a fairly new facility, and there’s ample parking.”

Shuttles begin running at 8 Thursday morning, more than ten hours before President Trump is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m.

Sapp says those who violate parking prohibitions will have their vehicles ticketed and towed.

Columbia officials are also informing anyone flying out of Columbia Regional Airport today to expect traffic delays ahead of the rally. Mr. Sapp tells Missourinet there are four scheduled inbound and four scheduled departing flights between noon and 4 p.m.

“They should allow plenty of time for some traffic congestion that’s likely to occur in that area,” Sapp says.

President Trump will be joined by Attorney General Hawley, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) and others tonight.

Hawley and McCaskill clashed during their final debate last week over numerous issues, including civility, tax cuts, tariffs and health care. The debate took place at KMBC-TV in Kansas City.

The election is Tuesday, November 6.

Missourinet will be covering tonight’s presidential visit. It’s the first time President Trump has visited Columbia.

Numerous other presidents have visited Columbia over the years, including Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Herbert Walker Bush, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and Columbia spokesman Steve Sapp, which was recorded on October 31, 2018:

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet