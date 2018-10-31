National Weather Service: October 2018 has been wet and cold in Kansas City (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill says this month will likely be the second-wettest October in Kansas City history.

NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Spencer Mell says the rain gauge at Kansas City International Airport (KCI) has already recorded 10.76 inches.

“We really had a period of some very wet conditions between October 6th and October 9th where ten to 12 inches of rain fell across the metro area,” Mell says.

The all-time October record in Kansas City happened in 1941, when 11.94 inches of rain fell. Mell tells Missourinet that while there’s rain in the Halloween night forecast, he doesn’t think it will break the record.

However, Mell says tonight’s rain should push Kansas City over 11 inches for the month, which would be just the eighth time in history that Kansas City has recorded 11 inches of rain in one month.

The NWS in Pleasant Hill also says October 2018 will be the 17th coldest October in Kansas City history. Mr. Mell says this has been “a really odd month.”

“Because we really started out very warm,” says Mell. “We had a day that was 91 degrees on October 3, and we got really wet towards that second part of that month and then through the middle of the month we actually got really cold where we set record lows on October 15th and 16th.”

Mell also notes Kansas City recorded its earliest-record snowfall on October 14, which was two-tenths of an inch of snow.

