Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-31-2018

Top Stories: A protest is being organized to counter President Donald Trump’s arrival tomorrow at the Columbia Airport in mid-Missouri. A second anti-Trump rally will take place outside the Boone County Courthouse as well. And all requests for absentee ballots in Missouri must be signed by the voter and received in the county clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. today. The ballots must be voted, notarized and returned by mail to the clerk’s office before 7 p.m. Election Day next Tuesday. Early absentee voting in person ends next Monday at 5 p.m.

