Caretaker arrested in connection with death of Jefferson City boy

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a four-year-old Jefferson City. Quatavia Givens, 26, of Jefferson City is in the Cole County Jail and a charge has been requested on allegations of first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Givens, who was watching Darnell Gray, reported to police that the boy was last seen between 11:00 pm and midnight on October 24 when he went to sleep. At 7:00 a.m. Thursday, she reported that Gray was missing – launching an Endangered Person Advisory shortly after and including the help of more than 100 first responders over more than five days.

On Tuesday, Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams announced that Gray was found dead by a searcher at an undisclosed location. Williams said the place the boy’s body was discovered was not previously searched but was on a path identified through the investigation.

The investigation continues and additional arrests are possible.