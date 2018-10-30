Mizzou places swim coach on leave after being made aware of “serious team management allegations”

University of Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school investigates “team management allegations.”

“We recently were made aware of serious team management allegations by our student-athletes, and it is appropriate that Coach Rhodenbaugh be placed on paid administrative leave while the University conducts a full investigation,” said Athletic Director Jim Sterk.

On his bio page on the school’s official website it boasts of Rhodenbaugh’s success:

In eight full seasons on the job, Head Swimming Coach Greg Rhodenbaugh has transformed the Tigers into a national power in the swimming world. The success of the program, which steadily improved since the Mizzou Aquatic Center opened in 2005, should continue to grow in Rhodenbaugh’s ninth season.

Rhodenbaugh was featured in a story for ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” in February of 2015 as the network did an investigative story on the university’s handling of Sasha Menu Courey’s allegations of rape.