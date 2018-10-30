Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-30-2018

Top Stories: A number of Missouri Police Departments are conducting checks of registered sex offenders for compliance with state Halloween safety laws. All sex offenders have to register by Oct. 31 of each year and must avoid all Halloween related contact with children. And the City of Branson is cracking down on people who run nightly rentals in residential areas. The city says it was getting complaints about people renting out rooms in locations designated as “low-density residential districts.”

