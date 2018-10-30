Hotline launched in search for missing Jefferson City boy

A direct tip line has been established for the public to call in and give information anonymously about a missing Jefferson City boy. Authorities are entering the fifth day that four-year-old Darnell Gray disappeared last week.

Gray’s caregiver reported that the boy was last seen between 11:00 pm and midnight on October 24, when he went to sleep. At 7:00 a.m. on October 25, she discovered that the boy had vanished.

During a press conference Monday, the child’s mother briefly asked citizens to come forward if they have information that could help to find her son.

An $11,000 reward is also being offered for information about the child’s disappearance. The City of Jefferson is providing $5,000, along with $5,000 from the FBI and $1,000 from CrimeStoppers.

Jefferson City Police Lt. Dave Williams says his department wants tips to keep coming in.

“We wouldn’t advertise how many tips we’ve gotten,” he says. “We appreciate any more that we get.”

Williams emphasizes the boy’s disappearance continues to be a missing persons case and is not considered a criminal one or a recovery effort at this point.

“I have no information about anything taken out of the apartment. That was brought up Friday in a question. I’ll tell you the same thing I had then – I don’t know about a washing machine being taken out of it. I also don’t know of anyone being arrested. There was a rumor early on that we had arrested someone. We have not arrested anyone,” Williams says.

The boy is described as African-American, 3’10”, 50 pounds, with short hair and two missing front teeth. He could be wearing a black and white sleeper, black coat, red Spider-Man shoes, a possible Mickey Mouse cap and a Black Panther backpack was missing, along with juice packs and some snacks.

The hotline number is 573-634-6391.

