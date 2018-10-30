Governor Parson signs Missouri STEM education bill into law

Legislation expanding STEM education in schools was signed into law Tuesday by Governor Mike Parson (R) in southeast Missouri’s Poplar Bluff and in St. Louis.

The governor called the Legislature back into special session in September for the bipartisan bill, which was a top priority for House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, and House Minority Leader Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis.

State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, is the House sponsor of the bill, which allows the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to create a “STEM career awareness program” for students in grades six through eight.

Senate sponsor Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, has told Missourinet that many of today’s computer science jobs go unfilled because not enough students have been trained for the positions. Libla joined Governor Parson for the bill-signing ceremony at Poplar Bluff High School.

Speaker Richardson says Missouri must have a trained, educated workforce to compete for 21st century jobs.

