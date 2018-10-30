Bill Pollock Show–Ever hear of the “Fielding Bible?” Wong wins an award and Alex Gordon repeats (PODCAST)

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Fielding Bible…had no idea what this was, but it’s been around since 2007 and Kolten Wong and Alex Gordon won awards for their fielding abilities. Will it be a foreshadowing of the Gold Glove Awards on Sunday?

So Mizzou’s swim coach put on administrative leave. I take you back to 2015 when ESPN made him look quite foolish on their “Outside the Lines” program