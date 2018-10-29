Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-29-2018

Top Stories: Jefferson City Police in mid-Missouri drained a local pond yesterday to allow Highway Patrol divers to search for missing 4-year-old Darnell Gray. The Department says anyone with the location of Gray can contact them and remain anonymous. And the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners has unanimously approved the department’s first policy to allow officers to use drones under limited circumstances. Chief Jon Belmar told the Post-Dispatch that nine officers are already licensed to fly them and have been training for months.

