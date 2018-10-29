Missouri Health Department admits personal information of 10,000 people breached

The state of Missouri mailed letters last week to 10,400 individuals informing them their personal information was breached almost two months earlier.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a generic news release Friday noting the breach occurred sometime before September 30th. But the agency also says the state discovered the situation on August 30th, a month earlier, and took action to secure the information.

The type of personal information breached includes names, dates of birth, identification numbers issued by some State agencies and a limited number of social security numbers. The Department claims an information technology contractor for the state improperly retained the information and then allowed it to be stored in an electronic file that was not password protected.

It says it has no reason to believe that the information was viewed or used by anyone intending harm but is recommending individuals remain vigilant by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for unusual activity.

The Department says it has referred the matter to the appropriate legal authority to investigate for possible legal action. It says the type and amount of personal information breached by the contractor varied by person and not all information from every person was compromised.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams issued a statement confirming the breach and outlining actions the agency has taken.

“We have concerns that prior to September 30, 2016, a past contracted vendor may have acted illegally by retaining some names, dates of birth, identification numbers issued by some State agencies and a very limited number of social security numbers,” said Williams. “The State learned of this incident on the Thursday before Labor Day. We immediately worked with other State agencies over the Labor Day holiday to prevent any dissemination of this data now or in the future. Present leadership takes very seriously our requirement to protect information, and we have referred our findings to the appropriate law enforcement authority.”

Anyone receiving a letter from DHSS who has additional questions can call the department at 888-252-8045, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.