WATCH: Odom on loss to Kentucky “will be one that you live with forever”

Kentucky’s Terry Wilson threw a two-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on the final play with no time on the clock to give No. 12 Kentucky a stunning 15-14 victory over Mizzou on Saturday.

Missouri led the game 14-3 at the half, but the offense was held to eight straight-three and out series, meaning Mizzou did not gain one first down. The Tigers gained just 49 yards of offense in 24 plays.

Following Mizzou’s eighth punt of the second half, Kentucky took over on its own 19 with 1:24 left. Wilson was sacked on first down and two plays later completed a third-down to David Bouvier for 16 yards. On the next pass, Wilson hit Bouvier for 27 yards to the Mizzou 33. A 13-yard pass completion gave Kentucky a first down at the Tigers 20.

Wilson was sacked by Terez Hall back to the 27 with nine seconds to play and Kentucky took their final timeout.

That timeout may have proven to be the difference in the game. It was saved by Kentucky when Missouri attempted a pass on 3rd and 2 with 1:41 to play. Had Missouri run the ball and not gained a first down, the Wildcats would have needed to use that final timeout to stop the clock. With the incomplete pass, the clock was stopped and Kentucky saved the timeout.

With four seconds left, Wilson threw toward Ahmad Wagner in the back left corner of the end zone, but cornerback DeMarkus Acy was called for pass interference, on a ball that was caught out of bounds as the time expired. That penalty gave the Wildcats an untimed down.

Watch as Barry Odom tries to explain his reasoning for throwing the ball instead of forcing Kentucky’s hand to use a timeout.

Damarea Crockett scored on a 2-yard run early in the first quarter, and Larry Rountree added a 1-yard TD run just before halftime. Drew Lock completed 15 of 27 passes for 165 yards.