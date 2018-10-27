Missouri High School football playoff scores from 10/26

Class 1 District 1 =
Hayti 86, Crystal City 0
Scott City 54, Portageville 30
St. Vincent 37, Brentwood 6
Valle Catholic 54, Chaffee 19
Class 1 District 2 =
Ash Grove 62, Skyline 12
Miller 35, Marionville 6
Pierce City 68, Pleasant Hope 0
Thayer 14, Cabool 7
Class 1 District 3 =
Adrian 42, Rich Hill 6
Greenfield 44, Appleton City 0
Liberal 52, Jasper 27
Lockwood 50, Diamond 28
Class 1 District 4 =
Midway 43, Drexel 12
Cole Camp 27, Crest Ridge 20
Lincoln 42, Sherwood 14
Windsor 25, Archie 18
Class 1 District 5 =
Fayette 56, Harrisburg 12
Slater 40, Concordia 28
Sweet Springs 34, Salisbury 6
Tipton 32, Santa Fe 20
Class 1 District 6 =
Mark Twain 44, Schuyler County 18
Scotland County 56, Paris 14
South Shelby 36, Knox County 0
Westran 53, Louisiana 14
Class 1 District 7 =
East Buchanan 34, West Platte 27
Mid-Buchanan 41, Plattsburg 12
North Platte 42, Bishop LeBlond 19
Wellington-Napoleon 54, Polo 16
Class 1 District 8 =
Gallatin 59, Princeton 30
Marceline 50, Maysville 14
Milan 39, Putnam County 7
Penney 35, South Harrison 22
Class 2 District 1 =
Caruthersville 58, Central (New Madrid Co.) 20
Charleston 44, East Prairie 34
Jefferson (Festus) 43, Malden 8
St. Pius X (Festus) 18, Kelly 14
Class 2 District 2 =
Lutheran North 83, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0
Class 2 District 3 =
Ava 72, Forsyth 0
Fair Grove 45, Willow Springs 6
Liberty (Mountain View) 35, Mountain Grove 0
Strafford 20, Houston 0
Class 2 District 4 =
El Dorado Springs 56, Warsaw 20
Lamar 63, Stockton 6
Sarcoxie 39, Butler 7
Versailles 48, East Newton 6
Class 2 District 5 =
Blair Oaks 70, California 0
North Callaway 22, Montgomery County 20
South Callaway 28, Hallsville 27
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 59, Hermann 20
Class 2 District 6 =
Bowling Green 64, Clopton 20
Clark County 42, Highland 0
Monroe City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0
Palmyra 41, Van-Far 6
Class 2 District 7 =
Holden 42, Lone Jack 8
Knob Noster 61, University Academy 8
Lafayette County 49, St. Michael 7
Summit Christian Academy 68, St. Paul Lutheran (Confordia) 0
Class 2 District 8 =
Lathrop 49, Richmond 0
Lawson 35, Brookfield 21
Lexington 54, Carrollton 0
Macon 55, Trenton 26
Class 3 District 1 =
Central (Park Hills) 48, Fredericktown 10
Dexter 25, Ste. Genevieve 19 (3ot)
Potosi 17, Perryville 14
Class 3 District 2 =
Confluence Academy def. Cardinal Ritter, forfeit
Lutheran South 66, Bayless 8
St. Clair 69, Vashon 12
Class 3 District 3 =
Lutheran (St. Charles) 54, Soldan International Studies 6
McCluer South-Berkeley 28, Orchard Farm 17
St. Charles West 58, Normandy 18
Trinity Catholic 88, Sumner 0
Class 3 District 4 =
Mexico 53, Centralia 40
Moberly 48, Fulton 7
Southern Boone 55, Wright City 14
Winfield 43, Christian 36
Class 3 District 5 =
Buffalo 27, Osage 22
Eldon 28, Salem 7
St. James 14, Owensville 6
Class 3 District 6 =
Cassville 49, Clinton 6
Mt. Vernon 12, Aurora 0
Reeds Spring 51, Nevada 14
Seneca 43, Hollister 7
Class 3 District 7 =
Odessa 62, Oak Grove 7
Pembroke Hill 42, Southeast 0
Pleasant Hill 32, Center 14
Class 3 District 8 =
Chillicothe 41, Benton 20
Maryville def. Northeast (Kansas City), forfeit
Savannah 82, Central Academy(Kansas City) 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Cameron 15
Class 4 District 1 =
Farmington 54, Hillsboro 43
Festus 36, DeSoto 6
Sikeston 32, North County 30
West Plains 61, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Class 4 District 2 =
Ladue Horton Watkins 49, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Rockwood Summit 51, Gateway 8
Roosevelt Bishop DuBourg 12
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 48, Affton 6
Class 4 District 3 =
Jennings 26, Clayton 7
Parkway North 56, Riverview Gardens 6
Class 4 District 4 =
Ft. Zumwalt East 42, Warrenton 14
Hannibal 56, St. Charles 0
Class 4 District 5 =
Camdenton 55, Pacific 7
Helias Catholic 46, Union 21
Rolla 50, Washington 7
St. Francis Borgia 41, Sullivan 0
Class 4 District 6 =
Carl Junction 43, Hillcrest 12
Marshfield 24, Bolivar 20
Neosho 49, Monett 20
Webb City 55, McDonald County 13
Class 4 District 7 =
Grandview 27, Grain Valley 20
Harrisonville 34, Lincoln College Prep 28
Van Horn 41, Raytown South 36
Warrensburg 52, East (Kansas City) 14
Class 4 District 8 =
Excelsior Springs 46, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 37
Kearney 51, Marshall 6
Platte County 57, Winnetonka 21
Smithville 45, Kirksville 15
Class 5 District 1 =
Poplar Bluff 36, Oakville 33
Class 5 District 2 =
Chaminade 62, Parkway South 0
Parkway West 41, Webster Groves 14
Class 5 District 3 =
Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Francis Howell North 23
Class 5 District 4 =
Smith-Cotton 10, Hickman 7, OT
Class 5 District 5 =
Glendale 64, Central (Springfield) 0
Class 5 District 6 =
Republic 34, Branson 9
Class 5 District 7 =
Belton 54, Ruskin 28
William Chrisman 38, Truman 14
Class 5 District 8 =
Oak Park 28, Central (St. Joseph) 7
Class 6 District 1 =
Christian Brothers College 63, St. Louis University 0
DeSmet 49, Ritenour 7
Pattonville 21, Marquette 17
Class 6 District 2 =
Blue Springs 36, Jefferson City 0
Blue Springs South 35, Troy Buchanan 14
Francis Howell 35, Ft. Zumwalt West 27
Rock Bridge 47, Francis Howell Central 20
Class 6 District 3 =
Eureka 41, Ozark 7
Joplin 77, Kickapoo 13
Kirkwood 44, Lafayette (Wildwood) 6
Lindbergh 42, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 13
Class 6 District 4 =
Lee’s Summit North 26, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Lee’s Summit West 21, Liberty North 13
Liberty 20, Park Hill 14
Rockhurst 45, Lee’s Summit 7
Class 8-Man District 1=
Tarkio 72, North Nodaway 0
Rock Port 68, Albany 56
Class 8-Man District 2=
DeKalb 64, St. Joseph Christian 40
South Holt 62, South Nodaway 16
Class 8-Man District 3=
King City 72, Braymer 0
North Shelby 74, Stewartsville 0
Class 8-Man District 4=
Northwest (Hughesville) 62, Chilhowee 14