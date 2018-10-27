Mark Smith granted NCAA waiver, eligible for Mizzou

Mizzou sophomore guard Mark Smith (Edwardsville, Ill.) received a waiver from the NCAA on Friday granting him immediate eligibility, head coach Cuonzo Martin announced.

Smith has three years of eligibility remaining after playing his freshman campaign at Illinois.

Smith made 19 starts in 31 game appearances, scoring 179 points while averaging 1.4 assists per game as a freshman. He shot 79.6 percent from the free throw line and reached double figures six times.

Smith averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals as a high school senior, earning 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year honors. He captained Edwardsville High School to a 30-2 record, reaching double figures 30 times and racking up eight 30-point games.

He received 2017 Illinois First-Team All-State recognition from the Associated Press, Chicago Tribune, Champaign News-Gazette and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Smith poured in a career-high 45 points in the IHSA Class 4A Sectional Championship game.