USDA designates 38 Missouri counties as primary natural disaster areas from drought

Thirty-eight Missouri counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas from recent drought. Producers who suffered losses can call a Farm Service Agency office to see if they are eligible for emergency loans and for the requirements.

Drought Designation #1

Producers in McDonald County who suffered losses due to drought, may be eligible for emergency loans. Those in the contiguous counties of Barry and Newton can apply.

Drought Designation #2

Producers in Johnson and Morgan counties could qualify. Farmers in the contiguous counties of Benton, Camden, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, Miller, Moniteau and Pettis can apply.

Drought Designation #3

Producers in Benton, Butler, Camden, Carter, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Henry, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Maries, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Charles, St. Louis, Shannon, Stoddard, Taney, Texas, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties may be eligible for emergency loans.

Those in the contiguous counties of Bates, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Johnson, Laclede, Miller, Mississippi, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, Perry, Pettis, Pike, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Scott, Stone, Washington and the city of St. Louis can apply.

The emergency credit can be used to meet various recovery needs, including replacing equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinancing certain debts.

The deadline to apply is June 17, 2019.