Top Stories: A Springfield man was sentenced yesterday for child pornography, including bondage and baby pictures and explicit photos of 13-year-old girls while they slept in his home. 43-year-old Corey Frazier will serve a 35-year prison term. And a man from west-central Missouri’s Marshall has been charged with animal abuse after allegedly shooting a pit bull “point-blank” in the face. The dog is recovering while 18-year-old Harley Mobley faces felony charges.

