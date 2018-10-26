Fast start fades as Blues fall to Blue Jackets

Anthony Duclair and Boone Jenner each scored a pair of goals as the Blue Jackets tripped the Blues 7-4 in St. Louis. Artemi Panarin logged three assists for Columbus, which improved to 5-4-and-0.

St. Louis led 2-0 in the first on goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz. Alexander Steen scored in the second period as St. Louis trimmed the lead to 4-3, but the Blue Jackets tallied the next three. Blues goalie Jake Allen was removed after yielding four goals on 21 shots. St. Louis is in last in the Central with a 2-4-and-3 record.