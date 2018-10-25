Molina wins Roberto Clemente Award. Fourth Cardinals player to be honored

Yadier Molina is this year’s Roberto Clemente Award winner. Molina was honored for his work to help Puerto Rico recover from the effects of Hurricane Maria last year. Molina is the third Puerto Rico-born player to win the award named for Clemente, who is a Puerto Rican icon. Molina is also the fourth Cardinals player to win the award, most in baseball, joining Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith and Albert Pujols.

Congratulations to the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award winner, @Yadimolina04 for being recognized for his service to others in Puerto Rico. I am so proud of you my little brother. God Bless. You and Wanda are making a difference! pic.twitter.com/VScF2qE7Kg — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) October 25, 2018

Yadi and his wife Wanda accepted the award prior to Game 2 of the World Series in Boston. Molina’s “Foundation 4” is still working to help in the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.