MIssourinet 7 a.m. News 10-25-2018

Top Stories: Republican Josh Hawley’s Senate campaign says it’ll donate money it received from a political action committee accused of scamming donors to police agencies. The Kansas City Star reports the $2,500 donation will go to Missouri Sheriffs’ and Police Chiefs Associations. And a recent mailer criticizing incumbent eastern Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner on immigration issues was subsidized with funding that was not reported the Federal Election Commission. The oversight is a violation of election laws.

