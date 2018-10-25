Missourinet

MIssourinet 7 a.m. News 10-25-2018

Top Stories:  Republican Josh Hawley’s Senate campaign says it’ll donate money it received from a political action committee accused of scamming donors to police agencies.  The Kansas City Star reports the $2,500 donation will go to Missouri Sheriffs’ and Police Chiefs Associations.  And a recent mailer criticizing incumbent eastern Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner on immigration issues was subsidized with funding that was not reported the Federal Election Commission.  The oversight is a violation of election laws.