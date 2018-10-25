Missourinet

Gold Glove Award finalists announced

Here are the finalists at each position for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards.  The winners will be announced Sunday.  Royals catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Alex Gordon are on the list.  Salvy is a four-time winner and Gordo a five-time winner in left field.

Yadier Molina won the award eight years in a row, but hasn’t taken home the hardware since the 2015 season.  Kolten Wong is one of the NL second baseman reps.  Harrison Bader was a surprise snub for the award.  Many point to the 20-defensive runs he saved in the outfield this season as a major plus.

AL pitcher
Corey Kluber, Indians
Dallas Keuchel, Astros
Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

NL pitcher
Julio Teheran, Braves
Zack Greinke, D-backs
Clayton Richard, Padres

AL catcher
Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Astros
Salvador Perez, Royals

NL catcher
Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Manny Pina, Brewers

AL first base
Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
Matt Olson, A’s
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

NL first base
Joey Votto, Reds
Freddie Freeman, Braves
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

AL second base
Jed Lowrie, A’s
Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
Rougned Odor, Rangers

NL second base
DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
Kolten Wong, Cardinals
Javier Baez, Cubs

AL third base
Alex Bregman, Astros
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Matt Chapman, A’s

NL third baseman
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
Travis Shaw, Brewers

AL shortstop
Marcus Semien, A’s
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians

NL shortstop
Freddy Galvis, Padres
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Nick Ahmed, D-backs

AL left field
Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

NL left field
Christian Yelich, Brewers
Corey Dickerson, Pirates
Adam Duvall, Braves

AL center field
Adam Engel, White Sox
Mike Trout, Angels
Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

NL center field
Billy Hamilton, Reds
Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
Ender Inciarte, Braves

AL right field
Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees

NL right field
Jon Jay, D-backs
Jason Heyward, Cubs
Nick Markakis, Braves