Gold Glove Award finalists announced

Here are the finalists at each position for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards. The winners will be announced Sunday. Royals catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Alex Gordon are on the list. Salvy is a four-time winner and Gordo a five-time winner in left field.

Yadier Molina won the award eight years in a row, but hasn’t taken home the hardware since the 2015 season. Kolten Wong is one of the NL second baseman reps. Harrison Bader was a surprise snub for the award. Many point to the 20-defensive runs he saved in the outfield this season as a major plus.

AL pitcher

Corey Kluber, Indians

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

NL pitcher

Julio Teheran, Braves

Zack Greinke, D-backs

Clayton Richard, Padres

AL catcher

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Astros

Salvador Perez, Royals

NL catcher

Buster Posey, Giants

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Manny Pina, Brewers

AL first base

Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Matt Olson, A’s

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

NL first base

Joey Votto, Reds

Freddie Freeman, Braves

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

AL second base

Jed Lowrie, A’s

Ian Kinsler, Red Sox

Rougned Odor, Rangers

NL second base

DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

Kolten Wong, Cardinals

Javier Baez, Cubs

AL third base

Alex Bregman, Astros

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Matt Chapman, A’s

NL third baseman

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Anthony Rendon, Nationals

Travis Shaw, Brewers

AL shortstop

Marcus Semien, A’s

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

NL shortstop

Freddy Galvis, Padres

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Nick Ahmed, D-backs

AL left field

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

NL left field

Christian Yelich, Brewers

Corey Dickerson, Pirates

Adam Duvall, Braves

AL center field

Adam Engel, White Sox

Mike Trout, Angels

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

NL center field

Billy Hamilton, Reds

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

Ender Inciarte, Braves

AL right field

Kole Calhoun, Angels

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

NL right field

Jon Jay, D-backs

Jason Heyward, Cubs

Nick Markakis, Braves