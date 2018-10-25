Gold Glove Award finalists announced

Here are the finalists at each position for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards. The winners will be announced Sunday. Royals catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Alex Gordon are on the list. Salvy is a four-time winner and Gordo a five-time winner in left field.
Yadier Molina won the award eight years in a row, but hasn’t taken home the hardware since the 2015 season. Kolten Wong is one of the NL second baseman reps. Harrison Bader was a surprise snub for the award. Many point to the 20-defensive runs he saved in the outfield this season as a major plus.
AL pitcher
Corey Kluber, Indians
Dallas Keuchel, Astros
Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees
NL pitcher
Julio Teheran, Braves
Zack Greinke, D-backs
Clayton Richard, Padres
AL catcher
Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Astros
Salvador Perez, Royals
NL catcher
Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Manny Pina, Brewers
AL first base
Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
Matt Olson, A’s
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
NL first base
Joey Votto, Reds
Freddie Freeman, Braves
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
AL second base
Jed Lowrie, A’s
Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
Rougned Odor, Rangers
NL second base
DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
Kolten Wong, Cardinals
Javier Baez, Cubs
AL third base
Alex Bregman, Astros
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Matt Chapman, A’s
NL third baseman
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
Travis Shaw, Brewers
AL shortstop
Marcus Semien, A’s
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians
NL shortstop
Freddy Galvis, Padres
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Nick Ahmed, D-backs
AL left field
Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
NL left field
Christian Yelich, Brewers
Corey Dickerson, Pirates
Adam Duvall, Braves
AL center field
Adam Engel, White Sox
Mike Trout, Angels
Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox
NL center field
Billy Hamilton, Reds
Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
Ender Inciarte, Braves
AL right field
Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees
NL right field
Jon Jay, D-backs
Jason Heyward, Cubs
Nick Markakis, Braves