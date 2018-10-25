Endangered person advisory issued for missing central Missouri boy

A search is underway for a missing 3-year-old mid-Missouri boy. Jefferson City Police Captain Deric Heislen says authorities do not have reason to believe that Darnell Gray was kidnapped.

The boy is described as a black, male, age 3, hgt 3′ 10″, 50 lbs. with short light-colored afro-style hair and brown eyes. He is missing his two front teeth and has Mongolian spots on his back and legs. The boy was wearing a black coat with fur lining, a Mickey Mouse hat and gloves, red Spiderman shoes with a Velcro closure and carrying a Black Panther backpack.

Gray was last seen between 11:00 pm and midnight on October 24 when he went to sleep. At 7:00 a.m. today, Gray was discovered missing along with his coat, hat, gloves, backpack, two juice boxes and some cookies from the residence.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet