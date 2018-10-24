VIDEO: Top-10 recruit chooses Mizzou Women’s Basketball to continue family’s legacy.

Aijha Blackwell, a 2019 five-star guard out of Whitfield School in St. Louis, committed to Robin Pingeton’s Missouri Tigers over Kansas and Louisville Blackwell is considered a top 10, according to ESPN. Last season as a junior, Blackwell averaged 24 points, 8 rebounds, almost 3 assists and 2 steals per game and played for the USA-under 18-national team. She said she wanted to continue the family’s legacy at Mizzou. Her father Ernest Blackwell played football in the mid-90’s.

In the video below, Blackwell makes the announcement while wearing his father’s jersey.

On Tuesday during his weekly press conference, with the media, Tigers football coach Barry Odom talked about his former teammate as a football player.

Blackwell died in August of 2004 after a family shooting. Here’s a story from the Kansas City Star on the life of Ernest Blackwell