Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-24-2018

Top Stories: A Washington, D.C., watchdog group has filed a complaint alleging Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Senate campaign improperly coordinated almost $1 million in spending with the National Rifle Association. A Hawley spokesperson dismissed the accusations as coming from a group that opposes the Second Amendment and the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And a Downtown Columbia restaurant in mid-Missouri has canceled a promotion offering half-priced sandwiches to 18 to 30-year-olds for voting Nov. 6. The restaurant owner said questions were raised about the legality of the promotion and the demographic it targeted.

