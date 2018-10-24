Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-24-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  A Washington, D.C., watchdog group has filed a complaint alleging Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Senate campaign improperly coordinated almost $1 million in spending with the National Rifle Association.  A Hawley spokesperson dismissed the accusations as coming from a group that opposes the Second Amendment and the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.  And a Downtown Columbia restaurant in mid-Missouri has canceled a promotion offering half-priced sandwiches to 18 to 30-year-olds for voting Nov. 6.  The restaurant owner said questions were raised about the legality of the promotion and the demographic it targeted.