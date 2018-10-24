Missouri public education wins big in Mega Millions lottery

Missourians dished out nearly $36 million to try and win the record $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night. According to Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon, about $13.5 million of the ticket sales goes to Missouri’s public education programs.

Missouri businesses also earned more than $2.1 million from selling Mega Millions tickets during the run.

Someone from South Carolina took home the jackpot.

“Even though last night’s jackpot wasn’t won in Missouri, there are eight other prize tiers, so check your tickets carefully to see if you won one of the other prizes,” Reardon says.

A $1 million ticket was sold in southwest Missouri’s Oronogo.

The 5 tickets that won $10,000 for matching four white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball were sold at:

• Abel’s Quik Shop, 645 W. North Service Road, in Wright City

• Brad’s Kwik Store, 603 N. Sturgeon, in Montgomery City

• Fast Service, 1001 W. Truman Road, in Independence

• FastLane, 7430 Highway N, in O’Fallon

• M&J’s, 4901 SE Highway PP, in Holt

The winning numbers from last night’s drawing were: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball number was 5. Players have until April 21 to claim their prizes.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet