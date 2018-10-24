Missourinet

Bill Pollock Show–Odom’s explanation of targeting calls on #Mizzou doesn’t match the video evidence (PODCAST)

Mizzou coach Barry Odom previews Kentucky then tries to play the victim in targeting penalties against his team. The video evidence doesn’t back up his claims.

For the good of football, Head Coaches like Odom need to take responsibility for changing the game.  Odom’s claims don’t match the video.  Odom says each player from Memphis, lowers his head at the last moment.  These are blindside hits and the focus point needs to be lower than the head.

Here are the two replays of the targeting hits I discussed in the podcast that caused two Missouri players to be ejected. They were tweeted by Daniel Jones of the Columbia Daily Tribune.