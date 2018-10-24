Bill Pollock Show–Odom’s explanation of targeting calls on #Mizzou doesn’t match the video evidence (PODCAST)

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Mizzou coach Barry Odom previews Kentucky then tries to play the victim in targeting penalties against his team. The video evidence doesn’t back up his claims.

For the good of football, Head Coaches like Odom need to take responsibility for changing the game. Odom’s claims don’t match the video. Odom says each player from Memphis, lowers his head at the last moment. These are blindside hits and the focus point needs to be lower than the head.

Here are the two replays of the targeting hits I discussed in the podcast that caused two Missouri players to be ejected. They were tweeted by Daniel Jones of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Story coming later today about Barry Odom’s comments on targeting and blind-side blocks. Here’s the play where #Mizzou‘s Adam Sparks was flagged for a blind-side block and ejected for targeting: pic.twitter.com/EOLrRALQTR — Daniel Jones (@daniel_m_jones) October 23, 2018

This is the play that got Daniel Parker Jr. run for targeting: pic.twitter.com/FtrHZOsVQM — Daniel Jones (@daniel_m_jones) October 23, 2018