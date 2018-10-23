Mizzou chancellor: School’s finances are headed in the right direction

University of Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright says the flagship school’s finances may still be a challenge next year, but he thinks it will be manageable.

“From there, we’ll be in a much stronger position and be able to do all the things that we want to do,” he says.

The university slashed 185 jobs earlier this year to cut costs.

Cartwright also tells Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia that freshman enrollment is up 13% this semester compared to last year.

Cartwright has been serving as chancellor for more than one year. He says his goals for year two include more research, better affordability for students, and an even higher retention rate once students get to campus.

“That’s what we think is necessary,” he says. “That’s what we owe society, because we really are here to serve society and to serve Missouri.”

Cartwright says the school’s Nobel Prize winner helps to promote to alums what’s happening on campus. He says George Smith was awarded the prize for chemistry, reflecting the quality of Mizzou faculty.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet