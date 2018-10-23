Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-23-2018

Top Stories: St. Louis police say a substandard bridge was responsible when a vehicle hit its side barrier which tumbled into a car below killing its driver in July. KTVI reports an officer’s report said it’s reasonable to believe a fixed barrier would have prevented its collapse and the fatal injury. And federal court documents link the former Regency concert venue in downtown Springfield to a multi-state marijuana trafficking and money laundering operation. The News-Leader reports a Utah couple built and sustained their music business with drug money.

