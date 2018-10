Jacob Trouba scored in overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 win over the Blues in Winnipeg. St. Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead following goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Colton Parayko. O’Reilly added two assists. Vince Dunn and David Perron also lit the lamp for the Blues, who return home to face the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google