Two $1 million lottery tickets sold in Missouri

Two Missouri Lottery players are new millionaires, as part of a weekend that saw the world’s largest jackpot run to date.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Branson, matching all five white-ball numbers drawn Friday night to win a $1 million prize. The winning number combination was 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was also sold in St. Louis. The winning numbers were 16, 54, 57, 62 and 69.

Friday’s win marks the 10th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a Mega Millions “Match 5” prize since sales began in the state in 2010, while Saturday’s winner is the 52nd Powerball player in Missouri to win the $1 million prize.

Two additional Powerball players won $50,000 by matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number on Saturday. The tickets were sold in St. Peters and Princeton.

More than 176,000 winning tickets, ranging from $2 to $1 million, were sold in Missouri for Friday’s $1 billion Mega Millions lottery. According to Wendy Baker with the Missouri Lottery, the total amount won in Missouri was about $1.7 million.

Here’s how the prizes broke out:

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is a record-breaking $1.6 billion. Powerball is offering its third-highest jackpot to date at $620 million on Wednesday night.