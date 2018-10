Top Stories: Three men are in custody following the homicide of a 17-year-old yesterday in southeast Missouri’s Malden. Three men, two 19-year-olds’ and one 17-year-old are in jail after the 17-year-old male was found on a front porch. And Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis lit 142 candles on the altar before a mass for peace yesterday. The church has been lighting a votive candle for each of the 142 homicide victims in the city this year.

