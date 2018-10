Mizzou sophomore forward Jontay Porter suffered a season-ending knee injury during a closed scrimmage vs. Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Porter tore his ACL and MCL in his right knee while driving to the basket.

The 6-foot-11 Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as a 17-year-old freshman.

Just last week, the former five-star recruit was named a preseason second-team All-SEC selection.