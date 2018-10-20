Western Illinois puts a damper on Missouri State’s Homecoming

Western Illinois held down Missouri State’s offense, keeping the Bears to 283 yards of offense in a 31-14 final Saturday afternoon at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

The Bears scored just one offensive touchdown, while being held to a season-low 68 rushing yards on 24 attempts. The Leatherneck offense racked up 565 yards of offense, including 238 total yards from Steve McShane.

Bears QB Peyton Huslig finished 15-of-31 for 203 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Currie led the Bears with five catches for 63 yards. Garbutt recorded his third-straight double-digit tackle effort, while McNeece Egbim added 11 stops and an interception for the MSU defense.

Missouri State concludes its two-game home swing with a 2 p.m. contest against Southern Illinois next Saturday (Oct. 27).