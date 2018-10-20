SEMO ends longest conference win streak in the country with upset win

Southeast Missouri State (5-2, 2-1) pulled off a 37-14 win over #4 Jacksonville State (5-2, 4-1) ending the Gamecocks 36-game winning streak in Ohio Valley Conference games. JSU’s 36-game winning streak, previously the longest in Division I, started with a 42-34 win over SEMO on Nov. 23, 2013.

Defensively, the Redhawks forced a season-high five turnovers, had three interceptions, recovered a pair of fumbles, scored a safety and returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a touchdown. SEMO also tallied three sacks, six tackles for loss and held the OVC’s top scoring offense (48.2 ppg) to its lowest point total of the year.

JSU was the only OVC team Matukewicz did not have a win against as the Redhawks head coach and his Redhawks added their fourth victory over a ranked opponent with him at the helm. The four wins over ranked teams are the most of any SEMO head coach.

