Missouri high school football roundup from Friday 10/19

Adrian 24, El Dorado Springs 16
Appleton City 60, Sherwood 20
Archie 28, Jasper 20
Ava 32, Willow Springs 6
Battle 41, Hannibal 21
Blair Oaks 65, California 7
Blue Springs 36, Park Hill 23
Bolivar 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 21
Bowling Green 52, Van-Far 30
Buffalo 54, Forsyth 7
Cabool 15, Salem 14
Camdenton 49, Kickapoo 7
Cameron 37, Bishop Le Blond 35
Carthage 56, Ozark 6
Caruthersville 34, Central (New Madrid County) 8
Cassville 24, Lamar 21
Central (St. Joseph) 39, Winnetonka 35
Charleston 52, Herculaneum 6
Chillicothe 34, Benton 19
Elder (Ohio) 48, Vianney 7
Clark County 32, Brookfield 6
Clayton 48, Affton 36
Crest Ridge 50, Lone Jack 7
Crystal City 27, Grandview (Hillsboro) 20
DeKalb 70, Stewartsville 22
DeSmet 51, Helias Catholic 17
DeSoto 7, Potosi 3
Dexter 34, Malden 0
East Prairie 32, Fredericktown 22
Eldon 31, Osage 12
Farmington 30, Central (Park Hills) 14
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 51, Christian 48
Fayette 30, Knox County 6
Fort Osage 58, Ruskin 0
Fox 49, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Ft. Zumwalt East 48, Warrenton 7
Ft. Zumwalt North 38, Francis Howell Central 14
Fulton 48, Missouri Military Academy 6
Gallatin 42, Putnam County 0
Grain Valley 48, Raytown South 12
Greenfield 48, Stockton 12
Hallsville 34, Versailles 29
Hayti 60, Portageville 0
Holden 52, Knob Noster 36
Holt 42, Liberty (Wentzville) 21
Jackson 42, Parkway Central 0
Jefferson (Festus) 21, St. Vincent 20
Joplin 49, Carl Junction 13
Kelly 41, Chaffee 0
Kennett 23, Sikeston 14
King City 60, St. Joseph Christian 8
Ladue Horton Watkins 34, Kirkwood 21
Lafayette County 48, Carrollton 13
Lathrop 56, East Buchanan 0
Lawson 25, Mid-Buchanan 7
Lebanon 43, Hillcrest 16
Lee’s Summit 50, Truman 18
Lee’s Summit North 19, Blue Springs South 2
Lee’s Summit West 41, Raymore-Peculiar 23
Leeton/Chilhowee 38, KC East Christian 30
Lexington 44, Richmond 8
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 52, Drexel/Miami(FB) 15
Liberty (Mountain View) 41, Houston 13
Liberty 31, Staley 7
Liberty North 41, Park Hill South 10
Lift for Life Academy 30, Winfield 26
Lincoln 28, Cole Camp 21
Lindbergh 43, Parkway South 12
Lockwood 36, Diamond 8
Lockwood/Golden City 36, Diamond 8
Lutheran (St. Charles) 25, Jennings 14
Lutheran North 40, Chaminade 0
Macon 37, Centralia 20
Marceline 49, Harrisburg 0
Mark Twain 29, Wright City 14
Marquette 35, Lafayette (Wildwood) 0
Marshall 27, Kirksville 26
Marshfield 33, Logan-Rogersville 0
Maryville 27, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7
Midway 34, Butler 7
Milan 36, Polo 6
Miller 14, Marionville 6
Moberly 34, Mexico 7
Monett 28, Nevada 0
Monroe City 26, Palmyra 21
Montgomery County 58, Clopton/Elsberry 56
Mound City-Craig 62, Rock Port 14
Mountain Grove 20, Thayer 6
Mt. Vernon 20, Hollister 14
Neosho 17, Republic 13
Normandy 40, Gateway 20
North Andrew 76, Braymer/Breckenridge 6
North Shelby 42, Orrick 40
Oak Park 20, Hickman High School 17
Odessa 49, Harrisonville 18
Orchard Farm 47, Duchesne 21
Osceola 49, Northwest (Hughesville) 14
Parkview 56, Waynesville 16
Parkway North 39, Miller Career 24
Parkway West 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 28
Pattonville 34, Ritenour 7
Penney 26, North Platte 24
Pierce City 61, Pleasant Hope 0
Platte County 28, Grandview 19
Plattsburg 38, West Platte 28
Pleasant Hill 48, Excelsior Springs 33
Poplar Bluff 30, Hillsboro 14
Raytown 35, North Kansas City 34
Reeds Spring 27, Aurora 17
Rock Bridge 35, Francis Howell High 21
Rockhurst 41, Jefferson City 8
Rockwood Summit 29, Webster Groves 0
Rolla 74, Central (Springfield) 8
Salisbury 34, Schuyler County 30
Sarcoxie 62, Ash Grove 6
Savannah 42, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0
Scotland County 44, Louisiana 6
Scott City 42, Doniphan 0
Seneca 40, McDonald County 28
Skyline 64, Warsaw 44
Smith-Cotton 29, Center 6
Smithville 17, Kearney 14
South Callaway 33, North Callaway 32
South Harrison 26, Princeton/Mercer 21
South Holt 54, North Nodaway 6
South Shelby 50, Highland 12
Southern Boone 43, Boonville 27
Southwest (Livingston County) 54, Norborne 22
Springfield Catholic 42, East Newton 6
St. Clair 49, Owensville 15
St. Dominic 35, Priory 14
St. Francis Borgia 41, Sullivan 0
St. James 21, Pacific 14
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 56, Carnahan 0
St. Michael 35, Clinton 13
Stanberry 30, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 22
Ste. Genevieve 49, Brentwood 20
Strafford 55, Slater 14
Summit Christian 43, Lincoln College Prep 27
Tarkio 46, South Nodaway 0
Timberland 14, Ft. Zumwalt West 7
Trenton 57, Maysville 22
Trinity Catholic 33, La Salle (Ohio) 0
Union 41, Hermann 6
Valle Catholic 34, St. Pius X (Festus) 26
Warrensburg 54, Oak Grove 14
Washington 46, Francis Howell North 28
Webb City 55, Nixa 14
Wellington-Napoleon 40, Sweet Springs 26
West Plains 56, Glendale 18
Westran 55, Paris 26
Willard 27, Branson 7
William Chrisman 41, Belton 38
Windsor (Imperial) 50, Bayless 0
Windsor 41, Rich Hill 13
Missouri high school football roundup from Friday 10/19
Adrian 24, El Dorado Springs 16