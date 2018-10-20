WATCH: Lock, Mizzou offense click in Homecoming win over Memphis

The Missouri Tigers bounced back from a three-game losing streak to win during their 107th Homecoming with an impressive 65-33 in over the Memphis Tigers. Mizzou racked up over 600 yards of offense just minutes into the fourth quarter.

Drew Lock played only three quarters and finished 23-of-29 for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Three went to tight end Albert O who had scores of 58, 47 and 23. Larry Rountree added three touchdowns on the ground. Two from two yards out and a 59-yard run.

Mizzou had three phases of their game clicking in the first quarter.

Special teams benefitted from a punt block on that hit the back of a Memphis blocker, setting up MU with a short field on their first possession. On Memphis’ next possession, Christian Holmes returned a touchdown on an interception 42 yards. A failed screen pass bounced off a helmet into the arms of Holmes who raced untouched.

After forcing a three-and-out, Drew Lock drove the Tigers 76 yards, highlighted by a 41-yard catch and run from freshman Jalen Knox and topped with a 13-yard run from Damarea Crockett. Mizzou jumped out to a 21-0 in the first 9:05 of the game.

Memphis then scored 17 unanswered points and had Mizzou faced with a 4th and 1 from their own 36. Barry Odom looked to flip the momentum and went for it. Drew Lock found Johnathon Johnson on a four-yard completion. The next play, Lock hit Albert O for a 58-yard pass and the Tigers went up by ten with 8:47 left in the first half. From that point on, the Tigers never looked back.

Mizzou went on to score 20 straight points on 10 plays and 184 yards. When Memphis rattled off 17 straight, Lock and the offense went 11 yards in 6 plays.

Memphis played most of the game without the country’s leading rusher, Darrell Henderson, who entered the game with 1,133 yards. He carried the ball four times for 18 yards before sitting the rest of the game with an injury.

One downside, the Tigers were flagged 12 times for 122 yards.