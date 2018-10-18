LISTEN: Blues lose a heart breaker in the closing seconds. Yeo not happy with the effort

Brendan Gallagher scored the winning goal with just 11 seconds left in regulation as the Canadiens clipped the Blues 3-2 in Montreal. Max Domi and Mike Reilly also lit the lamp for the Habs, who have won three straight to improve to 4-1-and-1 on the season. Carey Price posted 23 saves in the victory.

Vince Dunn and Brayden Schenn scored the St. Louis goals. Schenn’s tally had tied the game at two with 3:29 to go. Schenn talks about the Blues needing to play a complete game.

Head coach Mike Yeo is still looking for a full-game effort.

Jake Allen allowed all three goals on 23 shots for the Blues, who fell to 1-3-and-2.