82 Missouri students get perfect ACT scores

More than 68,000 of Missouri’s high school graduating class of 2018 took the ACT as juniors – 82 of which had the distinct honor of earning a perfect score of 36. The exam is used to help determine how prepared students are for college.

According to the ACT organization, Missouri had 71 high school juniors earn a perfect score the previous year.

Missouri was among 17 states in which 100% of the graduating class took the exam. The Show-Me State’s average composite score was 20 – slightly lower than the previous year.

Nearly half of the Missouri class of 2018 took the ACT more than once.

This list shows the perfect score was earned by students in every region of the state:

Grad Year High School HS City 2018 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2018 BOONVILLE R-1 HIGH SCHOOL BOONVILLE 2018 CAPE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CAPE GIRARDEAU 2018 CARTHAGE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL CARTHAGE 2018 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2018 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2018 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2018 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2018 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2018 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2018 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2018 DAVID H HICKMAN HIGH SCHOOL COLUMBIA 2018 ROCK BRIDGE SR HS COLUMBIA 2018 FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL HS COTTLEVILLE 2018 EUREKA HIGH SCHOOL EUREKA 2018 ROCKWOOD SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL FENTON 2018 HAZELWOOD CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL FLORISSANT 2018 SECKMAN HIGH SCHOOL IMPERIAL 2018 BLAIR OAKS HIGH SCHOOL JEFFERSON CITY 2018 HELIAS CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL JEFFERSON CITY 2018 JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL JOPLIN 2018 ROCKHURST HIGH SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2018 ROCKHURST HIGH SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2018 ROCKHURST HIGH SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2018 SAINT PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2018 STALEY HIGH SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2018 KIRKSVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL KIRKSVILLE 2018 KIRKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL KIRKWOOD 2018 KIRKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL KIRKWOOD 2018 KIRKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL KIRKWOOD 2018 LEBANON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL LEBANON 2018 LEES SUMMIT WEST HIGH SCHOOL LEES SUMMIT 2018 LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL LIBERTY 2018 LIBERTY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL LIBERTY 2018 PARKWAY SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL MANCHESTER 2018 MARYVILLE R-II HS MARYVILLE 2018 MISSOURI ACADEMY SCI MATH COMP MARYVILLE 2018 NIXA HIGH SCHOOL NIXA 2018 NIXA HIGH SCHOOL NIXA 2018 FORT ZUMWALT NORTH HS O FALLON 2018 FORT ZUMWALT NORTH HS O FALLON 2018 PLATTE COUNTY R-3 HS PLATTE CITY 2018 PLATTE COUNTY R-3 HS PLATTE CITY 2018 PARK HILL SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL RIVERSIDE 2018 ROLLA HIGH SCHOOL ROLLA 2018 ROLLA HIGH SCHOOL ROLLA 2018 CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL SAINT JOSEPH 2018 CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 COR JESU ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2018 COR JESU ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2018 JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2018 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2018 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2018 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2018 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2018 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 MARY INST AND SAINT LOUIS CDS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS PRIORY SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS PRIORY SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS PRIORY SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS PRIORY SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2018 WEBSTER GROVES HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2018 SIKESTON HIGH SCHOOL SIKESTON 2018 CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL SPRINGFIELD 2018 CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL SPRINGFIELD 2018 CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL SPRINGFIELD

