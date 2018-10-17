Mizzou men picked 9th in the SEC. Jontay named to 2nd team All-SEC

Kentucky was predicted to win the 2019 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the 14th time since the 1998-99 season.

Tennessee junior forward Grant Williams was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Auburn’s Bryce Brown; Florida’s Jalen Hudson; Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson, Reid Travis & PJ Washington; LSU’s Tremont Waters, Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon; South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.

Travis, Waters, Silva, Williams and Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford were each All-SEC First Team selections. Brown, Hudson, Washington, Weatherspoon and Schofield were second team picks along with Auburn’s Jared Harper and Missouri’s Jontay Porter.

The 2018-19 campaign begins November 6, with conference play set to begin January 5. The 2019 SEC Tournament will be March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

Jalen Hudson – Florida

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Jontay Porter – Missouri

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee



SEC Player of the Year

Grant Williams – Tennessee



Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss