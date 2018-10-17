Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-17-2018

Top Stories: Police swarmed over Kansas City’s upscale Country Club Plaza shopping District yesterday after reports of as many as five shots fired. Two suspects were taken into custody after parking garages were put into lock-downs. Investigators say human remains were in place for weeks before a woman taking a shortcut through woods stumbled them in eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County this week. Deputies say the bones are so badly decomposed an autopsy couldn’t reveal whether it’s a man or a woman.

