McCaskill campaign claims hidden camera video is fraud, demands investigation with Hawley recusing himself

Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill’s campaign claims the right-leaning Project Veritas committed fraud in its production of hidden camera video of her and her staff.

Campaign manager David Kirby Wednesday called on the state Attorney General’s office to investigate the activities as a violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

Kirby said Attorney General Josh Hawley should recuse himself from the probe because as McCaskill’s Republican challenger in the Senate race, he’s celebrated and circulated the videos in campaign emails.

Kirby further stated that a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate the allegations and noted the McCaskill campaign had retained an attorney.

Hawley quickly responded, saying that if McCaskill had any evidence of a crime to please come forward with it immediately, otherwise stop politicizing the legal process for political gain. Hawley also referenced the hidden camera videos, stating that McCaskill and her staff had been caught on tape telling the truth.

The secret video attempts to portray McCaskill as more liberal than her campaign implies through recordings of her acknowledging her preference for gun laws and her staff’s embrace of former President Obama.

The videos were orchestrated by Project Veritas head James O’Keefe, who is known for his right-leaning hidden-camera-style investigations.

McCaskill and Hawley are locked in a tight battle for the U.S. Senate seat that could determine which party controls the chamber after November’s election.